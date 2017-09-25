Rajshri Productions' popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan that airs on Colors is known for its exciting twists and turns.

The viewers will get to see Naina (Ankitta Sharma) donning a new avatar for an upcoming sequence.

In the recent episodes of the daily, the viewers have seen how Naina (Ankitta Sharma) and Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) helped Khyati (Aashika Bhatia) and Vishal (Karan Singhmar) to run away and get married. On learning about this, Nandkishore gets furious over Naina and Meghna and asks everyone to leave the house.

We hear that, in the upcoming episodes Naina will leave the Chauhan house asking Karan (Samridh Bawa) to stay back to take care of Dadaji (Kanwarjit Paintal) and Nandkishore.

Our source informs us that, "In the upcoming episodes, Naina will get the news of Dadaji being sick. So, she will disguise herself in the look of a maid and enter the Chauhan House to take care of Dadaji."

When we contacted Ankitta, she commented, "I am enjoying this change as of now be it the costumes or the character that I am getting to play. I am having fun doing this."

Woah! Are you guys excited to see Naina's new avatar? Do share your thoughts with us.

