Naina to leave Sameer's house in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

17 Apr 2019
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is one of the most appreciated shows on television presently.

Viewers enjoy the chemistry shared by the lead protagonists Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh).

In the previous episodes, it has been shown that misunderstandings have crept in between Sameer and Naina. Naina is planning to leave Sameer’s house and go back to her maternal home. However, she is apprehensive about her decision of doing the same as she recalls the values that her family has imbibed in her.

In the upcoming episodes, Naina finally leaves Sameer’s house and goes back to hers.

At Naina’s maternal home, the family celebrates Holi. It seems likely that Naina's first Holi after the wedding will not include Sameer.

Will Sameer and Naina manage to celebrate their first Holi after their wedding together? Post your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 
