News

Naina pregnant in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Aug 2019 09:40 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will showcase interesting twists and turns.

Naina is pregnant. She shares the news with Sameer, and the couple is overjoyed.

Just then, Mamaji calls Sameer and declares his bankruptcy.

Sameer feels bad on hearing this and is in a major dilemma whether to help him out.

Sameer thus discuss the same with Naina, who tells Sameer that they should return home.

Sameer and Naina will be seen returning to their old home and joining the family business.

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai upcoming episodes, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Spoiler, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat HaiStoryline, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai written, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert, Randeep Rai, Ashi Singh, Sameer, Naina,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim’s special...

In pics: Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim’s special Raabta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sana Khan
Sana Khan

past seven days