Naina pregnant in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai



Naina is pregnant. She shares the news with Sameer, and the couple is overjoyed.



Just then, Mamaji calls Sameer and declares his bankruptcy.



Sameer feels bad on hearing this and is in a major dilemma whether to help him out.



Sameer thus discuss the same with Naina, who tells Sameer that they should return home.



Sameer and Naina will be seen returning to their old home and joining the family business.