Naina regrets leaving Sameer in time of need in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episodes of Sony TV's popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, loyal viewers will get to witness interesting drama. Naina regrets leaving Sameer in his time of need.



It was earlier seen that due to the slap gate drama, Naina leaves Sameer and returns to Anand and Bela’s house.



Naina shares her problem with Bela but remains tight-lipped in front of Anand.



Naina soon comes to know about the storm in Sameer’s life due to Mamaji.



Naina feels sad that she failed to understand Sameer’s emotions while he was hurt deeply.



Naina regrets Sameer leaving him in his time of need.



It will be interesting to if Sameer is able to forgive her for leaving him at the time he needed her the most.