Sony TV’s Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, has been praised by the audience for the lead pairings sweet romance. The Shashi-Sumeet Productions is the numero uno fiction show on the channel, leaving behind the highly popular Beyhadh.

As the viewers have already seen, Naina (Ashi) becomes upset with Sameer (Randeep) after she comes to know that the latter has stolen exam papers. She can’t digest the fact that her love has stolen papers. In the coming episodes, the track between the two leads will intensify.

Naina will start ignoring her once crush Sameer from the current episodes. “She won’t acknowledge him or even talk to him,” a source informed. In one sequence, Naina’s cycle gets chained out and she is stuck in the middle of the road. Enters the chocolate boy of the daily Sameer. Finding the girl helpless, Sameer offers to help her. He puts the chain of the cycle but Naina keeps ignoring him.

No doubt, such innocent and cute moments, lit up the spark of the show. How long will Naina’s anger last is something to be looked after. The track will then shift to Naina's hoity-toity attitude while Sameer trying his best to persuade her.

Looks like the daily is trying its best to become the number one show of the channel.