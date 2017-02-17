Hot Downloads

Naina to WORK under Raghav in Star Plus' Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2017 07:19 PM

Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil (Balaji Telefilms) will now shift track to India, wherein a pregnant Naina (Drashti Dhami) will be forced to live separately after parting ways with Raghav (Arjun Bijlani). 

However, it will also be shown that Raghav along with the entire Mehra family will move to India, along with Dadi (Surekha Sikri) who is in coma. 

As reported earlier, Naina will find a home in Dilraj Kaur’s abode (Aalika Sheikh) wherein she will live as paying guest. 

Now, in order to earn, Naina will start working in a company. And to her shock, the company will be taken over by none other than Raghav. And upon seeing Naina working in the company, Raghav will take revenge.

As per sources, “Raghav who will show his wicked side towards Naina, will start ill-treating her. He will yell at Naina for no reason, and will ask her to do all kinds of errands.”

OMG!!

Will Naina hit back at Raghav? 

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them. 

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Balaji Telefilms, Star Plus, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Aalika Sheikh, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Surekha Sikri,

