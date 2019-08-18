News

Naira adjust with Vedika in Kartik's life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Aug 2019 09:47 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to bring much awaited twist.

Kairav's treatment and open-heart surgery goes well and he is now fine.

Kairav wishes to go to home that is Goenka house and stay with all family

Kartik is happy while here Naira is tensed, Kartik asks Naira to make some adjustments for Kairav.

Kartik asks Naira to not create any drama which may affect his son Kairav.

Kartik asks Naira to do drama of happy family till Kairav gets fine, here Naira enters Goenka house.

Naira had to stay with Kartik's new wife Vedika in the same house although she is unaware of truth.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Kairav, Kartik, Naira, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan,

