Naira to be seen as yoga teacher post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a leap of five years.

Post the jump in the story, Kartik is seen living a happy life in Goenka Mansion with Vedika and Gayu’s son Vansh.

The entire Goenka family is happy to see Kartik trying to move on in life.

Meanwhile, Naira is seen living a separate life.

After the professions of a dance teacher and jewelry designer, she is now seen as a power yoga teacher.

After the leap, Naira’s first look is revealed as stern yoga teacher.

It would be really interesting to see what unfolds next.