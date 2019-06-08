News

Naira to be seen as yoga teacher post leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 07:11 PM

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will take a leap of five years.

Post the jump in the story, Kartik is seen living a happy life in Goenka Mansion with Vedika and Gayu’s son Vansh.

The entire Goenka family is happy to see Kartik trying to move on in life.

Meanwhile, Naira is seen living a separate life.

After the professions of a dance teacher and jewelry designer, she is now seen as a power yoga teacher.

After the leap, Naira’s first look is revealed as stern yoga teacher.

It would be really interesting to see what unfolds next.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Gayu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt

past seven days