Naira to die in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

31 May 2019 09:15 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness high drama.

Soon, Kartik and Naira meet an accident, after which Naira is declared dead.

Naira’s sudden demise brings a big turning point in the storyline.

Kartik is shattered after he loses his love.

The show will then take a long leap of five years.

Unfortunately, the Goenkas assume Naira to be dead, but she is actually alive.

After five years, Naira and Kartik are seen living their separate lives.

Meanwhile, speculations are high that Naira will be seen as a single mother to her child with Kartik.

