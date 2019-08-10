News

Naira refuses to return home; Kartik heartbroken in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

10 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a shocking twist in the storyline.

Kartik and Vedika's marriage is coming up, but Dadi is worried about the many 'bad omens'. She forbids Kartik from stepping out of the house on his wedding day.

However, Kartik gets Liza's call just before the marriage.

Naira, who goes into the hospital storeroom to get some medicines, is unintentionally locked inside by a ward boy.

A helpless Naira soon starts feeling suffocated.

Liza calls Kartik to rescue Naira, and Kartik leaves Vedika in the mandap and rushes to save Kairav's mom.

Kartik enters the room and is shocked to see Naira.

However, she is unconscious. He thus rushes her to the doctor.

When Naira gains consciousness, she is also stunned to see Kartik.

The two get emotional upon seeing each other, and Kartik apologizes to her and asks her to come home.

But Naira cannot forget the pain and struggle she has gone through and thus refuses, leaving Kartik heartbroken.

It will be interesting to see what Kartik does next.

past seven days