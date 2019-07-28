Naira's grahpravesh in Goenka house in Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai is up for high-voltage drama.

Kartik and Kairav meet each other, and Kairav even makes his entry in Goenka Mansion.

Vedika also begins to share a good rapport with Kairav, as she knows that Kartik is very attached to him.

Lisa comes to pick Kairav up, but he refuses to go until Naira comes.

Naira gives in and goes to Goenka house.

However, she enters it in a veil. She doesn't show her face to Kartik or anyone else.

Will Kairav manage to unite his parents?