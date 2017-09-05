Beyond Dreams' popular daily Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on Sony TV is back!

With the comeback news of this popular series, viewers are expecting a lot of new things in its upcoming season.

We can surely expect the cast to be seen in a new look as well.

The shoot has begun, and producer Mamta Yash Patnaik took to Twitter to share the happiness with the fans by posting a shooting still from the show.

The fans began to rejoice and drool over the picture but someone special had a suggestion for the producer and he tweeted about it.

Well, we are talking about the good looking hunk Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen on Ishqbaaaz. The popular actor just suggested something about the outfits of the leads and producer Mamta happily accepted his suggestion.

Have a look at their Twitter conversation below –