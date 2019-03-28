News

Nakuul Mehta chills with Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan; are they collaborating?

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen in the show Ishqbaaaz, is currently in talks for a short film to be produced by Anurag Kashyap. Nakuul today shared a picture with his friends and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan, which makes us wonder if another project is on the cards already, given that the actor is quite in demand.

Nakuul was also a part of the Social Media Star episode alongside Tamannah Bhatia. Nakuul has managed to carve a niche for himself, thanks to his acting chops and charming personality. The blue-eyed boy was seen playing the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and, later, Shivaansh Singh Oberoi for close to three years.

Apart from being a cinema junkie, the actor is also a travel buff at heart and believes in balancing his personal and professional lives. Recently, at an event, he spoke candidly about the pay slips of actors, why they deserve to be paid well, and the working hours in the television industry. His words resonated with many from the industry.

past seven days