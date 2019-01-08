News

Nakuul Mehta is going the Ranveer Singh way

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jan 2019 06:54 PM

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh recently dropped in the Asli Hip Hop rap as the makers announced the trailer release of Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it is one of the most anticipated films in 2019.

Gully Boy is loosely based on the life of rappers Divine and Naezy who helped Ranveer ace his rapping skills for the film. Not just the movie buffs, but Ishqbaaaz star Nakuul Mehta is also gripped by the fever like a millennial.

(Also Read: Ranveer Singh Compels Nakuul Mehta to do THIS!)

Nakuul and his squad is seen trying to get the rap right. Well, that is a small proof of how the Asli Hip Hop fever has gripped the country. When the teaser of the movie released, Nakuul even shared his excitement about it. In fact, he declared that he will be spending the Valentine's Day with his wife Jankee Parekh watching the movie.

