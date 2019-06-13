News

Nakuul Mehta mesmerises fans by playing tabla; check out video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: The popular television actor Nakuul Mehta never fails to entertain his fans and followers. Even though he is on a break from TV, but he makes sure to remain in touch with his fans. He regularly keeps them updated about his whereabouts. 

Nakuul, last seen in Ishqbaaaz, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, where he can be seen trying his hands at tabla. It is not known whether or not it is from his upcoming project, but his fans must be very happy to see his post. 

The actor, also known for the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, captioned the post as, “Rhythm wasn't something I was particularly naturally gifted with. 

Hitting the sweet spot on the "mizahva' / 'kutti' probably was the hardest and most gratifying of some of the amazing things I have experienced this summer.” 

Take a look below. 
View this post on Instagram

This is what a fortnight away from the inconspicuous pressures of being on social media made me feel like.. I realised that FOMO is a lie. There is pure joy in being fully in the moment, in conversations, at meals, not subtly chastising yourself for not keeping updated about how the rest of the world is enjoying their day out in the sun or the 'gram or in the sun for the 'gram. That words & pictures over a short format could never be the same as conversations in flesh & blood. A dialogue/human exchange is sexier than the newest filter on an app. Unless that filter happens to be a Filter Coffee ;-) . That your follower count actually comes with an invisible 'minus' attached to the numerical value it denotes and can only be made positive by the number of times you laugh, breathe and stop taking yourself seriously in a day. Also nobody cares about what I am eating unless it's a 7D version of that food picture I'm tempted to take. Eat that food! It's getting cold. Burrrrrp Yum! P.s. it's okay to burp as long as the meal was terrific.

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on


Speaking about his upcoming project, Nakuul Mehta next will be seen in a short film.  His upcoming short film is called Unbelonging. It is produced by Fully Underground Cinema Korridor. He will be seen in the role of Yousuf in the project. He has been sporting a moustache for this role.
past seven days