Nakuul Mehta mesmerises fans by playing tabla; check out video

MUMBAI: The popular television actor Nakuul Mehta never fails to entertain his fans and followers. Even though he is on a break from TV, but he makes sure to remain in touch with his fans. He regularly keeps them updated about his whereabouts.
Nakuul, last seen in Ishqbaaaz, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, where he can be seen trying his hands at tabla. It is not known whether or not it is from his upcoming project, but his fans must be very happy to see his post.
View this post on Instagram
This is what a fortnight away from the inconspicuous pressures of being on social media made me feel like.. I realised that FOMO is a lie. There is pure joy in being fully in the moment, in conversations, at meals, not subtly chastising yourself for not keeping updated about how the rest of the world is enjoying their day out in the sun or the 'gram or in the sun for the 'gram. That words & pictures over a short format could never be the same as conversations in flesh & blood. A dialogue/human exchange is sexier than the newest filter on an app. Unless that filter happens to be a Filter Coffee ;-) . That your follower count actually comes with an invisible 'minus' attached to the numerical value it denotes and can only be made positive by the number of times you laugh, breathe and stop taking yourself seriously in a day. Also nobody cares about what I am eating unless it's a 7D version of that food picture I'm tempted to take. Eat that food! It's getting cold. Burrrrrp Yum! P.s. it's okay to burp as long as the meal was terrific.
Will Hina Khan be a perfect Naagin?
Add new comment