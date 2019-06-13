Nakuul Mehta mesmerises fans by playing tabla; check out video

MUMBAI: The popular television actor Nakuul Mehta never fails to entertain his fans and followers. Even though he is on a break from TV, but he makes sure to remain in touch with his fans. He regularly keeps them updated about his whereabouts.



Nakuul, last seen in Ishqbaaaz, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, where he can be seen trying his hands at tabla. It is not known whether or not it is from his upcoming project, but his fans must be very happy to see his post.



What do you think about this Showtee ?

The actor, also known for the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, captioned the post as, “Rhythm wasn't something I was particularly naturally gifted with.Hitting the sweet spot on the "mizahva' / 'kutti' probably was the hardest and most gratifying of some of the amazing things I have experienced this summer.”Take a look below.Speaking about his upcoming project, Nakuul Mehta next will be seen in a short film. His upcoming short film is called Unbelonging. It is produced by Fully Underground Cinema Korridor. He will be seen in the role of Yousuf in the project. He has been sporting a moustache for this role.