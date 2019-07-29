Nakuul Mehta’s adorable birthday wish for his Ishqbaaaz ‘comrade’ Kunal Jaisingh

MUMBAI: Ishbqbaaaz is one popular show that still finds a place in the hearts of the loyal viewers of the show. When it aired, the show successfully managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. It featured Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles.



A family drama, the relationship between brothers also played a pivotal in the narrative. The story of three brothers of the Oberoi family, Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra falling in love with Annika, Gauri and Bhavya was loved and the show’s season leap also kept everyone hooked to the core. The camaraderie between Nakuul and other stars especially Kunal Jaisingh playing Omkara was a great highlight off the camera. Often, the co-stars hung out together and Kunal and Nakuul shared a great friendship too.



Today, as Kunal turns a year older, Nakuul took to social media and shared an adorable wish for his former co-star and friend.



Sharing a picture of the duo, Nakuul wrote, “Happiest Birthday Comrade @kunaljaisingh. May we continue to look forward together and create lives of value, warmth and love.”

Check out the picture right here: