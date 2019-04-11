News

Nakuul Mehta’s TRANSFORMATION will leave you SPEECHLESS!

11 Apr 2019 07:19 PM
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta needs no introduction. One look at him, and it would not be difficult to guess that he is a man of many talents. He knows his trade well, and he continues to grow as an actor, producer, and entertainer with every passing day, just like the quintessential hero.

On-screen and off-screen, Nakuul is a believer in endless possibilities and has very successfully transitioned to playing diversely different roles on television and digital media.

Being one of the top celebrity faces of television, Nakuul is a youth icon today. Known for his roles in Pyaar Ka Dard, Ishqbaaaz, and his stint as a host in India’s Got Talent and other award functions and events, the man has captured the hearts of the audience and has become a household name nationally and internationally.

Let’s take a look at Nakuul’s journey so far.

Momma’s boy



Born to be an actor



Royal and how!



The perfect click!



Growing up...

 
The green-eyed actor is every girl's dream boy



Nakuul can pull off any colour with grace



He looks dapper in ethnic wear too



He’s quite a charmer...



He is a rare combination of good looks and intelligence!



Nakuul continues to grow and explore his craft...



Suited up!

Below are some more pictures of Nakuul making an impressive fashion statement.
past seven days