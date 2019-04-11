Nakuul Mehta’s TRANSFORMATION will leave you SPEECHLESS!

: Nakuul Mehta needs no introduction. One look at him, and it would not be difficult to guess that he is a man of many talents. He knows his trade well, and he continues to grow as an actor, producer, and entertainer with every passing day, just like the quintessential hero.On-screen and off-screen, Nakuul is a believer in endless possibilities and has very successfully transitioned to playing diversely different roles on television and digital media.Being one of the top celebrity faces of television, Nakuul is a youth icon today. Known for his roles in Pyaar Ka Dard, Ishqbaaaz, and his stint as a host in India’s Got Talent and other award functions and events, the man has captured the hearts of the audience and has become a household name nationally and internationally.Let’s take a look at Nakuul’s journey so far.Momma’s boyBorn to be an actorRoyal and how!The perfect click!Growing up...