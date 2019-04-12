Nakuul Mehta STALKED AGAIN!

: Even after Ishqbaaaz ended, fans can't stop shipping Shivika (Shivaay and Anika played by Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna) and are asking them to return on television with the second season or another show.After watching the handsome Nakuul as SSO in Ishqbaaaz, we thought we would miss seeing the actor around for a while until he signs his next.But hey! The man is loaded with creativity and has been effortlessly entertaining us even off the screens through his social media handle. Currently, he is enjoying quality time with his lady love and wife Jankee in Italy. In fact, we also wrote about how excited they were before jetting off. They even gave themselves the ‘Italian names’ of Nicolas and Isabelle!Spending another day in the neoclassical country, Nakuul took to social media to share the architecture, art, and ancient culture of Italy. He started his morning with a quick jog to burn off all the extra carbs, cheese, and bread that he consumed. Subsequently, he went out to explore the country, including a tour to the Vatican.Check out his travelogue for the day.