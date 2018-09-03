News

Nakuul Mehta in Star Bharat’s Radha Krishna

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting on Star Bharat’s Radha Krishna. From its cast to its launch date, we’ve written about it all. The upcoming mythological drama will see Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh playing the titular roles.

As per the latest updates, the makers have roped in TV’s light-eyed boy Nakuul Mehta for the upcoming saga.

Before you make any assumption, let us tell you that Nakuul won’t be seen playing the matured Krishna. Instead, he has apparently been roped in to play a cameo.

A little birdie informs us that if everything falls into place, the Ishqbaaaz actor will be seen in the pilot of the series produced by Siddharth Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Talks are on, and he might sign the dotted line soon. It will be a short cameo for one episode.

What do you think of Nakuul Mehta?

Although we couldn’t reach out to the actor for a comment, it’ll be nice to see him in a mythological show.

