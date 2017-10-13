It’s not often when we see celebrities trolling fans!

Handsome hunk Nakuul Mehta, who is currently ruling hearts as Shivaay Singh Oberoi was at his wittiest best on Twitter recently when we was trolling different types of fans he come across quite often.

Nakuul, currently seen on Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz is known for his wacky sense of humour, never leaves a chance to make all his followers ROFL with his witty tweets.

(Also Read: What rivalry? Nakuul Mehta woots for Sony TV's Ek Deewana Tha)

Have a look at his tweets –

At what point is it safe to truly believe someone when they say they are your 'biggest fan'. So basically the one before lied? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

Can we take a selfie? Can you take one now? Can we do it on Beauty Plus please? One for Snapchat? (Okay, mailing you my invoice also) — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

'My 3 month daughter is a great fan of yours'. Can you hold her once? (NO! She is not old enough to remember you. How would she know me?) — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

I don't watch your TV show. My mother does. And her mother. And her mother also. #Thingstheytellyou — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

I DONT WATCH TV. Like never. Except your show and the one which comes after. And the. Also repeats. What's the name of your show again? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

My wife doesn't serve me food when I reach home because of your TV show. Can I please take a selfie for her? (Wouldn't you rather kill me?) — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

We are your biggest friends. (Sir, we have never met before.) So? You look so friendly. Not like a Star at all.(But I worked hard to be one) — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

Say hi to my girlfriend on FaceTime?(Okay..Hi GF!) We just broke up. Will you ask her to get back? (Okay) Will u do our Kanyadaan.. Aurkuch? — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

At last, Nakuul tried to cover up on his trolling tweets with another hilarious tweet that made his followers cracked up with laughter once again.

Here it goes -

My 6mnth old nephew took over my Twitter & put out those tweets. Hope you know how much I love all of you & those tweets weren't really me — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) 12 October 2017

Well, keep your humorous side alive Nakuul.