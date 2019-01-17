Nakuul Mehta's wife wishes him with this heartfelt message

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular stars on television. He rose to fame with his performance as Shivaay in the serial Ishqbaaaz and has a massive fan following.

The actor has won many awards for his performance as Shivaay. Today, as Nakuul celebrates his birthday, he was flooded with wishes from his loved ones and well-wishers.

There was one special wish from wife Jankee Parekh Mehta too. She shared an old throwback picture of the duo and shared a heartwarming message for her husband.

She said that she is very proud of his achievements and that he has come a long way. In spite of the success that he has gained, he remains grounded.

Check out the post here.