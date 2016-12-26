Nakuul’s special message for Disha will melt your heart

Can actors be friends, of course yes!

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who starred together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai not just showcased a sizzling chemistry on screen but off screen the two share an amazing bond.

The dashing actor is currently part of Ishqbaaaz as the lead while Disha is all set to make a mark with her new show Woh Apna Sa on Zee TV.

The elated actress shared the promo of the daily on Twitter:

ThankYou all for being so patient with me...And finally i am here!

Watch it and give me your real feedback!

Like & Share. #excited @ZeeTV pic.twitter.com/PffSVittWD — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 25, 2016

Responding to her tweet, Nakuul, like true friend congratulated her and Disha’s happiness knew no bound.

Here check their messages:

Thankuu SSO!

Want the same Love that you get! https://t.co/AvHxsjqf3t — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) December 25, 2016

Aww....cute, isn’t it?

Great bonding, guys?