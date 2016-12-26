Hot Downloads

Nakuul’s special message for Disha will melt your heart

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Dec 2016 05:51 PM

Can actors be friends, of course yes!

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who starred together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai not just showcased a sizzling chemistry on screen but off screen the two share an amazing bond.

The dashing actor is currently part of Ishqbaaaz as the lead while Disha is all set to make a mark with her new show Woh Apna Sa on Zee TV.

The elated actress shared the promo of the daily on Twitter:

Responding to her tweet, Nakuul, like  true friend congratulated her and Disha’s happiness knew no bound.

Here check their messages:

Aww....cute, isn’t it?

Great bonding, guys?

