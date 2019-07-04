News

Nalini Negi to enter Colors’ Vish

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
04 Jul 2019 02:50 PM

Actor Nalini Negi, who has featured in shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Naamkaran, Porus, Laut Aao Trisha amongst others, has bagged her next.

According to our sources, the beautiful actress has been in roped in for Colors’ supernatural thriller drama Vish.

We have heard that the actress will play negative character named Catrina. She will be seen joining hands with Sabrina (Debina Bonnerjee) in the show.

We could not get through Nalini for a comment.

Vish is a supernatural thriller drama produced by Peninsula Pictures. The show features Vishal Vashishtha, Debina and Sana Maqbool Khan in the lead roles.

Nalini Negi, Colors' Vish

