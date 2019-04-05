News

Namik Paul to enter Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
05 Apr 2019 12:13 AM

The dashing actor Namik Paul has bagged a new project.

The actor who rose to fame with Sony TV's Ek Deewana Tha, has been roped in for Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The show has bagged no 1 position in the ratings charts. And now the makers at Balaji Telefilms are set to make the show all the more interesting by introducing Namik in the show.

Namik's entry will create love triangle between his character, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna (Erica Fernandes).

We could not get Namik for his comment.

Are you excited to see the love triangle in the show?

past seven days