Namik Paul’s message for his fans who think he is sidelined in Ek Deewana Tha!

Sony TV’s romantic horror, Ek Deewana Tha (LSD Films) has kept the interest of the audience piqued with its engaging storyline concerning Shiv’s (Namik Paul) involvement in Sharanya’s (Donal Bisht) life.



Sequences of Shiv possessing Vyom (Vikram Singh Chauhan) were extremely gripping and kept the ardent viewers on the edge of their seats to know what happens next.



And now that the characters of Donal and Vikram (Sharanya and Vyom) are married, the fans of Namik Paul, who plays a ghost, were disappointed as they assumed that his character growth was stagnated.



However, Namik assures his fans that the most awaited high-point of the story is here and he will soon draw limelight in the show. Yes, the makers will soon churn out flashback episodes of Shiv when he was alive and the reason behind his death, him coming back, his obsession with Sharanya and attacking some of her family members!



Namik assures, “We shot certain sequences in Symbiosis University in Pune and we are heading to Manali today to shoot some other sequences. After Vyom and Sharanya got married, there were numerous fans who wondered on my progression in the show. I’d just like to say that this is the turning point of the show. We always knew that Ek Deewana Tha is a finite series and what we intend to show was always planned. There is a good story build-up behind the current drama and there are some bone chilling moments in store for the viewers.”



Excited to watch Shiv’s story in Ek Deewana Tha? Drop in your views in the comment section below!