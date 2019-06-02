News

Namish Taneja roped in for Colors' Vidya

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
02 Jun 2019 12:54 PM

TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting update from the Television industry.

Colors' is bringing up a show based on social subject of spreading education. Meera Deosthale of Udaan fame has been reportedly roped in to play the title role.

Now, the latest update is that Namish Taneja of Swaragini fame has bagged the lead role in the project.

A source close to the project said, "Namish will play the character of a District Manager who would help Meera in her motive of spreading the importance of education".

We couldn't connect with Namish for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Namish Taneja, actor, Vidya, Colors tv

