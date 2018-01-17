Namish Taneja suffers hairline fracture; continues to shoot for Ikkyawann

Namish Taneja, who is currently seen in Star Plus' daily series Ikkyawann (Panaroma Entertainment), recently got injured while getting a kick out of his long lost passion.

The actor, who is quite a footballer, was bruised. Thought injury was not a serious one, the actor was advised rest for a few days but since he was required to shoot round the clock for a particular part, Namish was not permitted leaves.

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Namish, he said, “I started shooting immediately wearing a crepe bandage and walked with the help of a cane. I believe that we as actors have a certain responsibility and I always try my best not to hamper the shoot schedule because of my injury.”

Talking about his passion for football and the injury, Namish further added, “I was quite passionate about football since my childhood but I couldn’t pursue it. I decided to start playing it again a couple of days ago. I lost my balance and fell down during the match because of which I injured my left knee. I was in severe pain and went to consult a doctor who told me that there is a hairline fracture.”

Keep up the spirit Namish and we wish you a speedy recovery.