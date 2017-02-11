Nandni to get KIDNAPPED in Star Plus’ Chandra Nandni

The historical magnum opus drama Chandra Nandni (Balaji Telefilms) has been keeping us entertained all these while.

And now in the coming days, Nandni (Shweta Basu Prasad) will get kidnapped adding spice and drama to the tale.

With Nandni winning the challenge and being announced as the ‘Maharani’, the pundits will plan some rituals for her.

Shares a source, “According to the ceremony, Nandni would have to live in a village with Chandra (Rajat Tokas) for sometime before they could rule over the kingdom. As Nandni would head towards the same, she will be kidnapped by her doppelganger Roopa.”

Roopa would smartly sneak out Nandni and take her place in the royal room. She would further ask her associates to kill Nandni so that she can continue to be the queen.

When Chandra will meet Nandni, he will be shocked to see her behaving strangely. He will decide to get to the bottom of the matter and solve the mystery.

Will Chandra manage to find the reality of Roopa? Will Nandni get saved?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

