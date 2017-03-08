Nanndinii Ghupta and Udit Shukla in Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem

The much awaited ‘heavy’ love story Dhhai Kilo Prem is all set to enthral all from 3 April.

Helmed by talented creative director Sandiip Sikcand, who will debut as a producer with this drama, the show will project a beautiful romantic tale of Piyush and Deepika, played by Mehrezan Mazda and Anjali Anand respectively.

Co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and to be aired on Star Plus, the show will mark the return of popular star Manasi Joshi Roy. It will also star actors like Kiran Karmarkar, Benazir Shaikh and Pallavi Rao.

Now, here we have names of two more actors who will play pivotal roles in the serial.

Nanndinnii Ghupta, better half of Balaji loyalist Annuraag Sharrma has been signed in to play Piyush’s sister Namrata. While Rangrasiya fame Udit Shukla will play her husband Kunal.

Nanndinni, as viewers would know has been part of shows like Mahadev and other episodics.

Coming to their characters, Namrata will be a bubbly and loud girl who will be the apple of her father’s (Kiran) eye. The strict man would only hail his daughter and they would together create a lot of drama. Namrata would be married to Kunal, who will be an inspector by profession. A strong man for the outer world, he will dance around his wife’s order at home.

Talking about how lucky she feels to be a part of Dhhai Kilo Prem, Nanndinni shared, “I am so excited to be a part f Sandiip’s show. My character will be the masala and spice and will add a lot of spunk. She would be quite a dominating person and believe in showing off her luxurious life.”

Udit, on his part quipped, “I am not allowed to speak much about the character but all I can say is I am really excited to be a part of the daily.”

Good luck guys!!!