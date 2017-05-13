Naren to bring Pooja back in Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela

Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic tale Piyaa Albela (Zee TV) is getting intriguing with each passing episodes.

As we know, the story is a modern day adaptation of Vishwamitra and Meneka, relived by Naren and Pooja (Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das).

As per the ongoing track, Naren and Pooja are helping orphan kids seek education by applying for admission in schools.

However, Naren’s dad Harish (Avinash Wadhawan) will be worried about his son not concentrating on his family business, and spending time behind orphan kids. He would in fact blame Pooja for Naren’s changed behaviour.

Soon, Harish will confront Pooja and ask her to leave the Vyas house. He will also ask her to leave the job. When Naren would learn about this, he will visit Pooja’s house to convince her in coming back home.

On the other hand, Mayank (Tushar Khanna), who has soft corner for Pooja, will visit her house along with all the kids.

So will Pooja agree to come back?

Well, the answer is yes!

How will Harish react after seeing Pooja back in Vyas house?

We reached out to Sheen but she remained unavailable to comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!