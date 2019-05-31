News

Natasha Rastogi roped in for MX Players’ Pavan Pooja

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
31 May 2019 12:03 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world. We have already reported about actors like Sharman Joshi, Gul Panang, Kunal Madhiwala, Mrinal Dutt, and Geetika Vidya being roped in for MX Player's upcoming web-series titled Pavan Pooja.

The series will be produced by Siddharth Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.

Now, the latest update is that actress Natasha Rastogi will also be seen in the project and will have a pivotal role to portray.

Natasha rose to fame with her stint in the movie Monsoon Wedding.

We couldn’t connect with Natasha for her comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Natasha Rastogi, MX Players’ Pavan Pooja, Tellychakkar.com, Sharman Joshi, Gul Panang, Kunal Madhiwala, Mrinal Dutt.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra

past seven days