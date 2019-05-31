Natasha Rastogi roped in for MX Players’ Pavan Pooja

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world. We have already reported about actors like Sharman Joshi, Gul Panang, Kunal Madhiwala, Mrinal Dutt, and Geetika Vidya being roped in for MX Player's upcoming web-series titled Pavan Pooja.

The series will be produced by Siddharth Malhotra under his banner Alchemy.

Now, the latest update is that actress Natasha Rastogi will also be seen in the project and will have a pivotal role to portray.

Natasha rose to fame with her stint in the movie Monsoon Wedding.

We couldn’t connect with Natasha for her comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.