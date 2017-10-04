Another big trouble will soon knock on the doors of Jethalal in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Well, in the days to come, a new electronic shop, named Chedda electronics, will open near Gada electronics. This shop will consider Gada Electronics its biggest competitor!

The manager of Chedda electronics will secretly plot to bring down the business of Gada electronics. The first step will be to hoodwink the loyal managers of the shop, Nattu Kaka and Bagha, to start working for him.

So, the owner of Chedda shop will cleverly come up with a scheme and call for Nattu kaka and Bagha. He will offer them everything that they had been asking Jethalal for quite some time. He will offer a raise in pay, more leaves, and special allowance for Bagha to spend more time with his girlfriend, Bawri!

Chedda, who is confident that Nattu Kaka and Bagha will choose him, will give them one day to think about the offer and make a final decision.

On the other hand, coincidently, Jethalal will get to know about the meeting with Chedda and thus, will decide to investigate the matter.

He will be enraged to find out that Chedda has given an offer to his much loved workers and the fact that they might accept it.

As always, the panic-stricken Jethalal will run to his ‘fire brigade’ Mehta Saab for answers!

Who will Nattu Kaka and Bagha choose? And how will Jethaalal and Mehta decide to uncover the truth?

To know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar.com.