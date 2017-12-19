Naved Aslam to play a pivotal role in ‘Smoke’

Seen in a number of unconventional roles including his stint with projects such as Ishqbaaaz on Star Plus, Naved Aslam was last seen in Suryaputra Karn on Sony TV.

And here is some significant news for those who cannot have enough of him. Naved will be seen in an upcoming webseries titled Smoke.

Produced by Hamari Film Company, the series will feature creative faces in the likes of Mandira Bedi, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Tom Alter and Neil Bhoopalam. Smoke will comprise of 10 to 12 episodes in total and has been shot in the locales of Goa.

When we contacted Naved, he confirmed the news and stated, “I am under contract and I am not allowed to talk about it.”

For the uninitiated, Mandira will play a mafia lord’s wife in Smoke.