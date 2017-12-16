Navina Bole is having some major wedding nostalgia!

Looks like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli has put everyone in a wedding hangover.

Ishqbaaaz actress, Navina Bole, who recently got married to beau Karanjeet earlier this year (4 March), had a fancy wedding ceremony with a perfect blend of Punjabi and Marathi traditions.

Navina’s mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were a fun-filled affair which was graced by close friends and family members. Recalling the memories of the wedding saga, the actress posted a cute performance by her and Karan on Instagram:

What do you have to say about Navina’s #throwback sangeet memories?