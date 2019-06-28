Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape gets its launch date and time slot

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about actor Vipul Roy playing the male lead in &TV’s Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape (Read here: Vipul Roy to play the male lead in &TV’s Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape).

The show is produced by Shourya Films and helmed by famous writer duo Vishal Watwani and Renu Watwani. The show will feature Neha Bagga as the female protagonist and Shahbaz Khan in a pivotal role.



Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape will revolve Mubarak Khan (Shahbaz), who owns a wedding planning company. Bunty (Vipul) and Babli (Neha) try all the possible ways to execute tricky and complicated weddings.



TellyChakkar has learned that the show will air on weekends and that it will launch on 20th July at 8 PM.



