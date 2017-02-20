Neel Motwani to play the lead role in &TV’s Waaris

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) is all set to take a leap of 10 years!!!

The upcoming leap track in the show will soon welcome new entrants as the little protagonist Mannu (Saniya Touqeer) will grow up. It’s been already reported in the media that actress Farnaz Shetty has been roped in to play grown up Mannu post leap in the soap.

Now we are here to update you with the lead boy who has been finalised opposite the female protagonist.

Our source informs us, “Actor Neel Motwani (last seen in Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant) has been finalised to play the male lead opposite Farnaz in Waaris. The love story of Mannu will shape up post the story jump in the drama.”

We tried reaching Neel but he remained unavailable for comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.