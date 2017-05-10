Neel Motwani suffers burns on the sets of Waaris

Popular actor Neel Motwani, who is currently seen in &TV’s Waaris (Viniyard Films) as Raj is in terrible pain.

The actor reportedly suffered burns on the sets while shooting.

Ouch!

It is rightly said that a little carelessness can lead to major mishaps, and the same happened on the sets of Waaris yesterday (9 May), because of which, the lead actor Neel got burns on his face.

Our source informed us, “Neel was shooting for a sequence in which his hair was required to be wet. An associate from the production team, in a hurry picked up a bottle of thinner instead of water and poured it over Neel’s head. The chemical created immediate effects, and the actor writhed in pain as his skin started tingling.”

Neel’s face was filled with burn marks and the scared production team rushed him to the doctor.

All our efforts to reach Neel went futile.

We wish Neel a quick recovery.