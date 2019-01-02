News

Neeraj Kabi and Javed Jaffrey join ZEE5’s Final Call

MUMBAI: Two famous and noted actors have been roped in for ZEE5’s upcoming web-series Final Call.

Final Call is an adaptation of author Priya Kumar’s book titled I Will Go With You. The series is set to take audiences on an unforgettable ride of life and death. The book has already garnered a great response from readers.

There are already reports about Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal making his debut with this series.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that talented actors Neeraj Kabi and Javed Jaffrey have joined the cast of Final Call.

Neeraj was last seen playing the commendable role of Professor Wadia in Hichki, while Javed, who has many films and shows to his credit, will also be seen in Total Dhamaal, the third installment of the Dhamaal film series.

Here’s wishing the actors good luck!
