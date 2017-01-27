Hot Downloads

News

Neeti Mohan, Sugandha Mishra's make-up bond

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jan 2017 05:00 PM

Singer Neeti Mohan and comedienne Sugandha Mishra, who are seen on TV show "The Voice India Season 2", have developed a close bond as they keep sharing make-up tips with each other.

"Neeti and I share a unique bond - almost as though we're sisters. Neeti has a genuine concern for me and is honest enough to tell me if something isn't looking fine. She has often guided me to look perfect. So, be it an advice to darken my lipstick or apply more mascara," Sugandha, who hosts the show, said in a statement.

"It has become a daily habit to ask her if my looks are perfect or not. Even during breaks, we keep exchanging looks and keep checking on each other if we are looking good or not," she added.

Neeti is seen as a coach on the show alongside Benny Dayal, Shaan and Salim Merchant.

(Source: IANS)

