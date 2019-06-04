News

Neha Kakkar's ex Himansh Kohli to be seen in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss will soon be back with its next season, and the same will be hosted by Salman Khan. The reports on which celebrities will participate this time have been doing rounds on the internet, and the latest addition to the list is Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. Himansh grabbed the headlines last year after his much-talked-about break-up with popular singer Neha Kakkar.

The actor had confessed his love for the singer on Indian Idol 10, but they called it quits in December.

As per some reports, actors such as Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Zareen Khan, and Rannvijay Singha may be seen on the show. In addition, Vivian Dsena's estranged wife Vahbiz Dorabjee has reportedly been approached.

Rashmi Desai and Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop stars Donal Bisht and Shashank Vyas are also two names doing the rounds.

