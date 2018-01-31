Neha Saxena will miss being a part of Siddhi Vinayak

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: Tellychakkar.com was the first one to bring the news about Neha Saxena being replaced in &tv’s Siddhi Vinayak (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) to its readers.

Neha wowed the audience with her role of Siddhi in the show, however, in an attempt to up the TRP’s this decision was taken. While there are reports floating about Farnaz Shetty being roped in for the titular role, Neha has taken to Twitter to express how she will miss being a part of Siddhi Vinayak.

(Also Read: What! Neha Saxena to get replaced in Siddhi Vinayak!)

Also, she was emotional and overwhelmed to know that her character was adored so much -

Thank you each one of you for so much of love n adulation..Its so overwhelming when I read detailing about every scene performed, i can feel the attachment! #blessed #willmissit — Neha Saxena (@thenehasaxena) January 31, 2018

Will you miss Neha Saxena in Siddhi Vinayak? Hit the comment section below!