Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Neha Saxena will miss being a part of Siddhi Vinayak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2018 06:01 PM

Mumbai, 31 January 2018: Tellychakkar.com was the first one to bring the news about Neha Saxena being replaced in &tv’s Siddhi Vinayak (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) to its readers.

Neha wowed the audience with her role of Siddhi in the show, however, in an attempt to up the TRP’s this decision was taken. While there are reports floating about Farnaz Shetty being roped in for the titular role, Neha has taken to Twitter to express how she will miss being a part of Siddhi Vinayak.

+

(Also Read: What! Neha Saxena to get replaced in Siddhi Vinayak!)

Also, she was emotional and overwhelmed to know that her character was adored so much -

Will you miss Neha Saxena in Siddhi Vinayak? Hit the comment section below!

Tags > &TV, Siddhi Vinayak, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Farnaz Shetty, Neha Saxena, titular role,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Inaugural launch of MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu...

MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu Moshayes
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Avika Gor
Avika Gor
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days