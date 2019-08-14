Nehha Pendse confirms her relationship with Shardul Singh Bayas

MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse, who has been part of shows like Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Family Time With Kapil Sharma, has reportedly got engaged.



The actress, who was last seen on Khatra Khatra Khatra, was in UK on a holiday recently. Post that, there came news that she has got engaged with a guy named Shardul Singh Bayas. However, she told SpotboyE.com that she is not engaged yet. "I am not engaged yet, but yes baat pakki hogayi hain. He proposed me and I said yes,” she said. When asked about the man of her life, she said to the portal that she will share his details when the time will come.



Interestingly, on Shardul Singh Bayas's Instagram page, there is a picture of the two holding each other’s hands and he captioned it as, "Happily Engaged" on July 1. When quizzed about the same, she said, "Engagement means exchanging rings that we haven't done yet."