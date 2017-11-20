Guruodev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada’s popular daily, Naamkarann on Star Plus will now bring forth an exciting twist!

We already know that Juhi (Poonam Preet) is adamant on breaking Neil (Zain Imam) and Avni’s (Aditi Rathore) relation. Now trying to strain their relationship further, Juhi will be seen turning negative.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Vidyut (Karam Rajpal) will blackmail Neil to marry Juhi for the safety of his family. Having no option left, Neil will agree to marry Juhi.”

We further hear that Avni will discover that Juhi has teamed up with Vidyut to create havoc in Neil and Avni’s life.

OMG!!! Will Avni be able to stop Neil and Juhi’s marriage? Well, that would be an interesting watch!

We tried contacting the actors but they were busy shooting for the future episdoes.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.