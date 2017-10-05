Now this is called a ‘dramakedaar’ drama!

Star Plus’ Naamkarann produced by Guroudev Bhalla and Dhaval Gada is gearing up with another shocking twist in the soap.

In the coming episodes, Avni (Aditi Rathore) will finally confess her love towards Neil (Zain Imam).

So will Neil too respond positively?

Well, the answer is NO!

Neil will soon reveal a shocking truth from his past which will leave Avni shattered and shocked.

As we know, Juhi is having her stay in Khanna house as her daughter is still unsafe and abducted by Gurumaa’s son Vidyut.

However, viewers will be left amazed as Neil will go on to reveal that he and Juhi are the parents of the girl.

Isn’t that shocking?

How will Avni react to this news?

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable.