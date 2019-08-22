Netflix builds intrigue with the Trailer for Bard of Blood

MUMBAI: Netflix today dropped the trailer for its much-anticipated Netflix Original series, Bard of Blood, produced by Shahrukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The story is based on the book of the same name, penned by the young Indian author, Bilal Siddiqi, which released in 2015. The story will be brought to life as a seven-episode high-octane thriller series for more than 151 million members around the world. The series will stream on Netflix from 27th September 2019.

The series features a commercially successful and critically acclaimed cast that includes Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat , and Rajit Kapoor, amongst others. The series is created by Bilal Siddiqi & Gaurav Verma and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, which is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.

Talking about the series, Ribhu Dasgupta said, “This journey on Bard of Blood has been one which I will cherish all my life. It has changed me as a person and as a filmmaker for the best. Directing the series for Netflix, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Mr. Khan has been an extremely fulfilling experience. I am so glad I could be part of it and very excited about the trailer launch. ”

Bard of Blood is the first original series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix.