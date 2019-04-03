News

Netra's blind trust in Deep irks Tara in Ishq Mein Marjawan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors’ popular daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan is set for high-voltage drama.

Deep and Netra are getting closer by the day, and Deep has perfectly trapped Netra.

Netra has blind faith on Deep. Meanwhile, Tara is irked about this and thus makes a plan.

She presents Deep and Arohi's marriage photographs to make Netra believe that Deep is playing a game with her.

But Netra refuses to trust the photographs that are in front of her.

Netra tells Deep that she has complete trust and faith in him, and all of Tara's efforts go in vain.

Tags > Ishq Mein Marjawan, Colors tv, High-Voltage Drama, Deep, marriage photographs, TellyChakkar, Arohi in Ishq Mein Marjawan, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Suniel Shetty makes a guest appearance on Super...

Suniel Shetty makes a guest appearance on Super Dancer Chapter 3
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Manish Naggdev
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat

past seven days