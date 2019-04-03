Netra's blind trust in Deep irks Tara in Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors’ popular daily soap Ishq Mein Marjawan is set for high-voltage drama.

Deep and Netra are getting closer by the day, and Deep has perfectly trapped Netra.

Netra has blind faith on Deep. Meanwhile, Tara is irked about this and thus makes a plan.

She presents Deep and Arohi's marriage photographs to make Netra believe that Deep is playing a game with her.

But Netra refuses to trust the photographs that are in front of her.

Netra tells Deep that she has complete trust and faith in him, and all of Tara's efforts go in vain.