Never heard any bad review of my work: Tanya Sharma

15 Jun 2019 03:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Tanya Sharma made her TV debut with Afsar Bitiya and was also much appreciated for her role as Meera in Saath Nibhana Saathiya.  

The actress, who is playing the lead role in Colors’ Udaan, is happy but not content with her journey in the industry.

She shared, 'Although I have played varied roles on TV, I am still waiting for performance-oriented characters to play in the near future. I don’t think I have made a mark on TV yet. I have my own set of goals that I wish to achieve. I believe that one should never stop learning and should explore different genres to challenge oneself as an actor.'

When asked her if she thinks she has been typecast in the industry, she replied, 'Honestly, post Saathiya, I was typecast. But I have managed to change my image. However, I don’t regret playing negative roles. I am very happy to be a part of each show. I have always given my best and never heard any bad review of my work.'

Tanya also has a massive social media following on Instagram (971k), where she also posts videos that she creates with Likee App. She has more than 2.5M fans on Likee and has posted 322 videos to date.

Tanya believes that it is very important to stay active on social platforms. 'Well, social media has its own pros and cons, but the best part about social platforms is that you can stay connected with your fans. Along with Instagram, I am also very much active on my Like App. I am full of nautanki in my actual life. So I keep updating videos on the app.'

Keep up the good work, Tanya!

