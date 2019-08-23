“Never imagined myself as a Scientist in reel or real life”, says Sakshi Tanwar

The very talented and versatile actor, Sakshi Tanwar, who essayed amazing roles over the years on different platforms such as Television, Films, and the web, is now all set to be seen in a whole new avatar as a scientist in ALTBalaji’s and Zee5 upcoming web series M-O-M: Mission Over Mars. She will be portraying the role of an independent woman scientist Nandita Hariprasad who comes with the attitude of a hard taskmaster, alongside being a caring mother. With Sakshi never have imagined herself becoming a scientist in real life, she is absolutely delighted to have got the chance to play the character in reel life.

Speaking about her experience of playing a scientist in the series, Sakshi quipped, “Becoming a scientist in real life was nearly impossible for me, but I am really happy that I got the opportunity to play it on screen. While playing the role of a scientist, I had the fear that what would I do if someone asked me to solve a math equation? But I learned a lot of scientific terminologies while prepping up for this role. Learning these terms and equations was tough, but it was an amazing experience for me.”

Mission Over Mars (M-O-M) is a fictional adaptation of real-life heroes at ISRO who worked on Mangalyaan and played pivotal roles in making the mission success against all odds. The web-series charts out the journey of M-O-M from inception to execution and will be a moving story of the faith and determination of four lady-scientists who aid ISA (Indian Space Agency) to overcome insurmountable technical and financial challenges as well as time pressures to mount the successful mission over mars.