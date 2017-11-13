Star Plus, Sony TV, Zee TV and the youngest one, Colors are some of the most popular GECs which have been thoroughly entertaining the masses. In the race of ruling the top position, there are channels which rebranded themselves and even changed their entire programming, but are finding it difficult to sustain.

Now there’s a new contender that is entering in the market.

Tellychakkar has it exclusively that a new channel is in the making. A new media house named, Evren Media Pvt. Ltd. is planning to introduce a new GEC. Evren is helmed by Priey Rajan, the Managing Director of the firm.

From what we have heard, the channel is already on papers and the marketing of the same is in planning. The GEC will also produce shows its platform and will focus on light-hearted content.

The head of production for all the shows will be popular actor Shabbir Ahluwalia’s brother, Sameer Ahluwalia.

Sameer, who has 12 years of experience was earlier the Production Head for shows like Chandra Nandini, Jodha Akbar, Nagin, Kavach and such.

The channel is in initial stages and is tentatively titled as Evren on all the official papers. The heads of the GEC have already given green signal for four shows that are still in the process of casting.

Evren, is a recently launched media firm that started in February 2017. The organization started as a full-scale production house by a team of experienced media professionals. However in the due process, the team decided to bring an entertainment channel on whole. According to credible sources, the GEC might go on air by mid-week or end of December.

We tried reaching out to Sameer for an official comment however, he remained unavailable. As for Priey we couldn’t connect him.

TellyChakkar will keep you updated about the upcoming channel so stay tuned.