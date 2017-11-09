Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been a chart buster daily off lately. Coming from the banner of TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, the show has worked wonders for the channel. The show along with its spin-off Kundali Bhagya made Zee TV numero uno GEC of the week.

TellyChakkar now has exclusive details about the big happening in the series. According to a credible source, a new entry will add spice in the life of Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya(Sriti Jha). TV actress, Naaz Premani who has done episodic shows like Savdhaan India, Crime Patrol and others will soon be joining the show.

Premani will enter as Disha's (Ruchi Savarn) cousin. Her character will be named Suhana and it will be a positive one. We’ve also heard this that her character will add more drama in the show. “Her character will be first introduced in the show and then some problems will arise in her life, at that time, Disha and Pragya will come at her aid,” a source stressed more on the upcoming track. Her character will last long in the storyline and will change equations in the show.

We buzzed the actress who was last seen in a cameo in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to know about her show. “Yes, I’m doing the show. Honestly, I’m nervous because I’ll be doing a show in a continuity for the first time. I don’t want to indulge any information about my character, it’ll be interesting to watch it on the screens,” Naaz replied.

The lady has already started shooting for the show.

